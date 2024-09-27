Lucis Trust (aka Lucifer Publishing) is based and created on the writings of Alice Bailey. She’s a disciple of, and the successor of Helena Blavatsky, the founder of theosophy which is part of the New Age movement, and Luciferian worship.

Alice Bailey started Lucifer Publishing in 1920 and in 1922 changed it to Lucis Trust. Today Lucis Trust shares an address that is in the same building as the UN in NYC. 866 United Nations Plaza, Suite 482, New York NY 10017, USA The forerunner of the United Nations was the League of Nations, an organization conceived in similar circumstances during the First World War, and established in 1919 under the Treaty of Versailles "to promote international cooperation and to achieve peace and security."

"The UN Lucis Trust bears the light of the returning avatar. Lucis Trust also refers to this as “ascended masters” or in the Christian worldview 'aka' Antichrist. which is being invoked by humanity, manipulated into desperation, to choose between the global collapse of about everything, or allowing an avatar (whoever that might be) to "enlighten" them completely.

All for one into the age of Aquarius. The huge mural in the UN depicts the ascension of Apollyon as the flying rising phoenix out of the ashes of the cataclysmic fiery annihilation of the world, to rise up as a merged deity, merging the two pillars of duality and thus slaying the dragon that represents the dualistic godhead of the eclipsed sun and the divine feminine goddess.

To occultists this is conceptualized as the divine transfiguration of Lucifer/Isis and the skinning out of YHWH as Set, bring the dawning of the sun god Horus, the golden dawn and the new age. Source: RISE

https://mrtrueman.posthaven.com/united-nations-lucis-trust-lucifer-publishing-and-their-true-agendas