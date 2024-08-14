Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterLucifer's Lodge: Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Catholic ChurchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLucifer's Lodge: Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Catholic ChurchWilliam H. Kennedy Alicia Lutz-RolowAug 14, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterLucifer's Lodge: Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Catholic ChurchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareWilliam H. Kennedy's website - http://www.williamhkennedy.com/E-Book of Lucifer's Lodge (free to download PDF link): https://archive.org/details/pdfy-jE87IzV9MFhV07FV/mode/2upShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterLucifer's Lodge: Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Catholic ChurchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share