LOTS GOING ON WE ARE STAYING TUNED IN TO...BUT WE WON'T BE LETTING GO OF THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...Alicia LutzMar 05, 202612ShareHouse InhabitHouse Votes to Subpoena Pam Bondi (Among Dozens) Over Epstein FilesRead more6 hours ago · 61 likes · 9 comments · Jessica Reed KrausVIDEO! Shocking Scenes Inside a Senate Hearing…The Blue ReportBREAKING: MAGA Senator Tim Sheehy violently attacks a U.S. Marine for daring to protest against Trump's illegal Iran war — His Arm SNAPS in Door During Senate Chaos"His hand, his hand! Oh! His hand," an observer shouted during a disturbing incident at an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing…Read more2 hours ago · 3 likes · 5 comments · The Blue Report12Share