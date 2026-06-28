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Alicia Lutz's avatar
Alicia Lutz
8h

WE ARE AMERICANS AND IN AMERICA...FOR NOW ANYWATS...YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO YOUR THOUGHTS...JUST AS I DO...WHAT YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER IS LEARNING RESPECT FOR OTHER PEOPLE'S OPINIONS...ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU EXPECT PEOPLE TO RESPECT YOURS...JUST SAYING...

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Lyndsey Craddock's avatar
Lyndsey Craddock
9h

Is it truth? I think you have a VERY SCEWED, ONE-SIDED opinion of things. THAT YOU MAKE VERY VERY KNOWN. You sit here and praise the ground Candace walks on, after she apologized to a freaking child rapist.

All you do is talk shit about being a child rapist with ZERO proof then honor someone that apologizes to one. I’d call that hypocrisy.

You honor and praise the EXTREME leftists, like Mamdani. If you LOVE socialism so much, move to a socialist communist country. You won’t be able to sit here and BLAST off the way you do. Just saying.

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