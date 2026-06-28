LOOKS LIKE TRUMP IS GETTING READY TO COME AFTER THOSE OF US BLOGGING TRUTH ABOUT HIM & THE STATE OF THE WORLD...THINK WE THE PEOPLE WILL GROW SOME BALLS NOW?
STAY ON THE TRUMP EPSTEIN BABY RAPING FILES...
The Parnas Perspective
Important Sunday Update: Trump Takes Over Federal Websites to Track Your Data, Trump Family Inks Another Deal, Iran Ceasefire, More
Good afternoon. There’s a lot of important news to cover today. The Trump administration is quietly redesigning federal websites, including creating a copy of Vote.gov, installing tracking software, monitoring how users navigate pages, collecting data, and doing it without federal oversight. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran have agreed to another ceasefire …
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3 hours ago · 2621 likes · 238 comments · Aaron Parnas
Mockler HQ
Trump is being controlled...
If you appreciate pieces like this, consider supporting Mockler Media by becoming a paid subscriber. The vast majority of content I put out on Substack & YouTube is completely free, so your direct support makes it possible for my team to keep pushing without fearing big tech demonetization and censorship…
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5 hours ago · 598 likes · 74 comments · Adam Mockler
The Paul Street Report
More Insane Fascist Insanity
My last post on the Kafkaesque insanity of Trump’s fascist Amerika should have included this…
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3 hours ago · 7 likes · 3 comments · Paul Street
The Dissident
How The Israel/Lebanon Deal Destroys Lebanese Sovereignty And The MoU With Iran.
Written By: Justin K.P…
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3 hours ago · 20 likes · 5 comments · The Dissident
Bella Vita
Donald Trump Just Called Democrats “Communists.” And Mainstream Media compares Social Democrats with MAGA.
Let’s be real…
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3 hours ago · 20 likes · 9 comments · Bella Vita
The friendly Viking
The United Nations published a horrifying report detailing the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian children by the Israeli military. The numbers are shocking and the stories are a nightmare.
The United Nations published a horrifying report detailing the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian children by the Israeli military. The numbers are shocking and the stories are a nightmare. You've been warned…
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3 hours ago · 6 likes · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
WE ARE AMERICANS AND IN AMERICA...FOR NOW ANYWATS...YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO YOUR THOUGHTS...JUST AS I DO...WHAT YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER IS LEARNING RESPECT FOR OTHER PEOPLE'S OPINIONS...ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU EXPECT PEOPLE TO RESPECT YOURS...JUST SAYING...
Is it truth? I think you have a VERY SCEWED, ONE-SIDED opinion of things. THAT YOU MAKE VERY VERY KNOWN. You sit here and praise the ground Candace walks on, after she apologized to a freaking child rapist.
All you do is talk shit about being a child rapist with ZERO proof then honor someone that apologizes to one. I’d call that hypocrisy.
You honor and praise the EXTREME leftists, like Mamdani. If you LOVE socialism so much, move to a socialist communist country. You won’t be able to sit here and BLAST off the way you do. Just saying.