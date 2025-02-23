If you're one of those poor clueless people who think that human weather manipulation is a crazy conspiracy theory... Take 15 seconds and do an online search for Operation Popeye... They have been doing it for decades and are far more advanced now. The Dimming, Full-Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch ):

The World’s Most Comprehensive Weather Control Patent Vault: https://weathermodificationhistory.com/patents/

Operation Popeye: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye

Cloud seeding: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloud_seeding

Cloud Seeding Technology: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-25-107328

Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025: https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf