—-Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: DEMONS OF A FEATHER— SWARM™ Together—

In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, discusses the swarm in uniting their mission, regardless of the differences between each and every one of them, they are still one. —Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dem...

It’s time for us. —Shiva4President.com Get Educated or Be Enslaved TruthFreedomHealth.com

To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, and Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” –

By learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – You see things as they truly are, and you‘ll know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

Contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar. Be the Light America.

Dr.SHIVA e: vashiva@vashiva.com https://vashiva.com https//TruthFreedomHealth.com https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odyssey: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA