LIKE I SAID...WHAT MEDICAL INDUSTRY?
Unreported Truths
URGENT: Let's all take a moment to salute Tony Fauci's impossibly deep narcissism
Note: over the weekend, Senator Rand Paul released 1141 pages from what he is calling “Tony’s Diary.” These are private notes Dr. Anthony Fauci kept for himself as the Covid epidemic unfolded in 2020 and 2021, presumably in part because he planned to write a book about Covid and his role in it…
Read more
2 days ago · 127 likes · 23 comments · Alex Berenson
ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth
The 1918 Influenza Epidemic Was a Vaccine - Caused Disease
I found an old article (actually a book extract) I posted back in 2009 on a blogspot of mine and thought it was worth sharing and saving for the record, since the evil ones are moving us through another wipe-out/reset event. These are the times to save as much as you can on your hard drives, then store them in…
Read more
a day ago · 7 likes · 5 comments · Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Jack’s Substack
How Anthony Fauci Helped Trigger January 6
“My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary,” observed Sen. Rand Paul in posting the diaries of Dr. Anthony Facuci. “What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories…
Read more
a day ago · 56 likes · 22 comments · Jack Cashill