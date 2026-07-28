ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

The 1918 Influenza Epidemic Was a Vaccine - Caused Disease

I found an old article (actually a book extract) I posted back in 2009 on a blogspot of mine and thought it was worth sharing and saving for the record, since the evil ones are moving us through another wipe-out/reset event. These are the times to save as much as you can on your hard drives, then store them in…