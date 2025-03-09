The Scam of "Government" - James Delingpole Interviews Etienne de la Boetie2 on Delingpod
https://rumble.com/v6q4yeo-the-scam-of-government-james-delingpole-interviews-etienne-de-la-boetie2-on.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Etienne%20de%20la%20Boetie2
Voluntaryism - The ONLY Political "ISM" That Respects Natural Law
Cloward-Piven-The Blueprint for Controlled Collapse:
Encourage as many people as possible to enroll in government assistance programs.
Overload the system with so many dependents that it fails.
Trigger a severe crisis so that the government is forced to step in with extreme, socialist-style policies.
Create a permanent dependent class that ensures political control.
COME IN AS THE SAVIOR.
How true!
Not a single government worldwide can be trusted. Ever!