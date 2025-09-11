Date: 2002-11-24

(Fully Translated)

Page 1:

In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful. From Usama Bin Muhammad Bin Ladin to the American people, I speak to you about the subject of the ongoing war between you and us. Even though the consensus of your wise thinkers and others is that your time (TN: of defeat) will come, compassion for the women and children who are being unjustly killed, wounded, and displaced in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan motivates me to speak to you.

First of all, I would like to say that your war with us is the longest war in your history and the most expensive for you financially. As for us, we see it as being only halfway finished. If you were to ask your wise thinkers, they would tell you that there is no way to win it because the indications are against it. How will you win a war whose leaders are pessimistic and whose soldiers are committing suicide?

If fear enters the hearts of men, winning the war becomes impossible. How will you win a war whose cost is like a hurricane blowing violently at your economy and weakening your dollar?

The Bush administration got you into these wars on the premise that they were vital to your security. He promised that it would be a quick war, won within six days or six weeks; however, six years have passed, and they are still promising you victory and not achieving it. Then Obama came and delayed the withdrawal that he had promised you by 16 more months. He promised you victory in Afghanistan and set a date for withdrawal from there.

Six months later, Petraeus came to you once again with the number six, requesting that the withdrawal be delayed six months beyond the date that had been set. All the while you continue to bleed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

You are wading into a war with no end in sight on the horizon and which has no connection to your security, which was confirmed by the operation of 'Umar al-Faruq (Var.: Umar Farouk), which was not launched from the battlefield and could have been launched from any place in the world. As for us, jihad against the tyrants and the aggressors is a form of great worship in our religion. It is more precious to us than our fathers and sons. Thus, our jihad against you is worship,

Page 2:

and your killing us is a testimony. Thanks to God, Almighty, we have been waging jihad for 30 years, against the Russians and then against you. Not a single one of our men has committed suicide, whereas every 30 days 30 of your men commit suicide. Continue the war if you will. (TN: Two lines of poetry that say the Mujahidin will not stop fighting until the United States leaves their land.)

Peace be upon those who follow right guidance. We are defending our right. Jihad against the aggressors is a form of great worship in our religion, and killing us means a high status with our Lord. Thanks to God, we have been waging jihad for 30 years, against the Russians and then against you.

Not a single one of our men has committed suicide, whereas every 30 days, 30 of your men commit suicide. Continue the war if you will. Justice is the strongest army, and security is the best way of life, but it slipped out of your grasp the day you made the Jews victorious in occupying our land and killing our brothers in Palestine. The path to security is for you to lift your oppression from us.

Description

Audience: The American

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/binladen/who/miller.html

Subjects

al-Aqsa -- Area to be Defended

Arab States -- Agent of United States, Oppression of Muslims, Muslim Tyrants

Bill Clinton -- Corruption

Chechnya -- Oppression of Muslims, Area of Jihad

Democracy -- Racism

Guantanamo -- Humiliation, Oppression of Muslims

Human Rights -- Hypocrisy

India -- Enemy of Islam, Oppression of Muslims

Iraq -- Oppression of Muslims

Jerusalem -- Area to be Liberated

Jews -- Enemy of Islam, Conspiracy

Kashmir -- Area of Jihad

Lebanon -- Area of Jihad

Media -- Agent of Israel

Palestine -- Occupied, Oppression of Muslims

Philippines -- Agent of United States, Oppression of Muslims

Russia -- Enemy of Islam, Oppression of Muslims

Somalia -- Oppression of Muslims

Ummah -- Plundering of Muslim Wealth

United Kingdom -- Enemy of Islam, Betrayal

United States -- Enemy of Islam, Oppression of Muslims, Plundering of Muslim Wealth, Rules of Jihad, Corruption, Secularism, Agent of Israel, Hypocrisy, Outcome of Jihad, Usury

Permanent URL

http://hdl.handle.net/10066/4746

Collections

Al-Qaeda Statements