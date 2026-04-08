Unfit for Office Phonebank—Sign up now

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 5:30 – 6:45pm EDT

Join from anywhere

About This Event

On Tuesday, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “A civilization will die tonight,” when posting about regime change in Iran. This is not only an illegal act but also adds to the evidence that Trump is utterly inept and unfit to serve as the United States President.

Join our phone bank on Thursday, April 9th, to demand Senate Majority Leader John Thune call for the removal of Donald Trump as President and support his impeachment.

“Justice too long delayed is justice denied.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

No prior experience is necessary

Our team will provide full training at the start of each shift!

What to Expect:

Making meaning and getting the latest updates on what’s moving

A step-by-step training on our Phonebank tool

Opportunities to ask questions

Connect with other volunteers and be part of an action-driven community of organizers

Accessibility

Live captioning

Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.

I WILL BE ATTENDING THIS AS WELL AS THIS LOCAL EVENT IN MY CITY & STATE…

Time: 5:45pm EDT ( Thursdays)

Location: Charlotte Street & East Chestnut Street

Asheville, NC 28801

About this event

Let me begin by saying LOUD & CLEAR…Iam NOT a REPUBLICAN or a DEMOCRAT… They are both parties of the SAME SHIT…

AS FAR AS I AM CONCERNED:

All POLITICAL PARTIES WERE CREATED to DIVIDE We the People…I am one American Fighting with other Americans for my Freedoms and those of my people…As far as I am concerned…OUR PLIGHT IN AMERICA IS ABOUT WRONG VS RIGHT…

I will Join them for their weekly sign-waving / protests at the corner of Charlotte St. and Chestnut St. This group hopes to grow every week and enjoy the supportive waves and honks from the folks driving past. Bring your signs and your joy.

Since this is a Democrat event…If they should Refuse my stance I have stated above…I will NOT be attending this event or any other…I am over the Political Bullshit…

Ill keep you guys posted on ​what they decide about my attendance at their Democratic event!

Please note: Starting in February, they are pushing back the time now that the days are longer. (For future NAVL protests, watch the calendar for changes in time as daylight gets shorter, and changes of day of week around holidays!)

https://mobilize.us/s/7tF9YE



