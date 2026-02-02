Omid Souresrafil

In a recent interview on George Galloway’s MOATS program (February 2026), University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi delivered a stark warning about Iran’s military posture amid escalating tensions with the United States under President Trump. Marandi emphasized that Iran’s primary military capabilities are oriented toward confronting the US directly in the Persian Gulf, rather than just regional adversaries like Israel.

https://substack.com/redirect/2abb0293-6d57-4ac0-a28a-3592281d88a8?j=eyJ1IjoicWR1dzEifQ.POeOnhM6yF8a8f_CBHwrJeXRP7jzQSzoRaKwfCfV4iI

Marandi described Iran’s extensive network of underground bases housing hundreds of medium- and short-range missiles, drones, and anti-ship systems, all positioned to strike targets across the Persian Gulf. He stated that even a limited US attack would trigger an “all-out war,” as Iran views any aggression as an existential threat requiring a massive response to deter future escalation.