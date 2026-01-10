Yesterday, an ICE agent (these are NOT cops, stop saying officer) shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, as she was complying with law enforcement directives. Suddenly, a lot of people are really, really mad--as they should be. But let's talk about why some of y'all are only just now outraged enough to get off your rear ends and do something.

Let's also talk about what you're actually going to do and why this is going to happen again. And if you're MAGA, this ain't a safe space for your BS propaganda. The shooting is only defensible if you're a cultist. My pronouns are try/me.