LEST WE FORGET...
Yesterday, an ICE agent (these are NOT cops, stop saying officer) shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, as she was complying with law enforcement directives. Suddenly, a lot of people are really, really mad--as they should be. But let's talk about why some of y'all are only just now outraged enough to get off your rear ends and do something.
Let's also talk about what you're actually going to do and why this is going to happen again. And if you're MAGA, this ain't a safe space for your BS propaganda. The shooting is only defensible if you're a cultist. My pronouns are try/me.
Also, mea culpa up front--SORRY, I said 1982 but it's 1984. My bad. This is what happens when you don't have a writing team and make shit up on the fly.
WAIT, I KNOW…STOP FUCKING COMPLYING & FLYING
1. BLANK PAGES PASSPORT RULES
2. MEDICALLY NECESSARY LIQUIDS THAT ARE THROWN AWAY AT CHECK IN
3. THE DIGITAL ID TRAP
4. NO BOARDING WITHOUT PRE-APPROVAL PERMISSION (ETS)
5. MANDATORY FACE PHOTO & FINGERPRINTS
6. REAL ID VS REAL LIFE
7. INVISIBLE DAMAGED PASSPORT
8. PASSPORT EXPIRATION DATE