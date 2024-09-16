Leo Frank Trial 1913 - The American Mercury presents the 2013 centennial analysis of the Leo Frank case, in both article format and audiobook serial. This is considered the best analysis of Leo Frank's trial ever produced in the last 100 years.

It includes information seldom brought up in other treatments of the Leo Frank case. The 1913 Mary Phagan murder trial in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Fulton County Superior Court, where Leo Frank was the defendant fighting for his life is an epic drama. The trial took place from July 28th, 1913 and concluded the testimony portion on August 21st, 1913, when the four counselors on each side (Rosser, Arnold, Hooper, and Dorsey) began their closing arguments. Hugh Dorsey completed his 3-day peroration on August 25th, 1913, at noon.

The petit jury brought their verdict down of guilt hours later. The following day, August 26, 1913, the presiding judge Leonard Strickland Roan agreeing with the verdict, sentenced Leo Frank to hang by the neck until dead. He scheduled the execution day for October 10th, 1913, but on August 27, 1913, Leo Frank's attorneys appealed the verdict resulting in a stay of execution.

October 31st, 1913, Judge Roan rejected Leo Frank's appeals for a new trial on 107 grounds. The case was sent to the Supreme Court, which rejected Leo Frank's appeals and ruled the evidence of the trial sustained his guilt. Leo Frank's appeals were rejected by all appeals courts thereafter.

Audiobook - 2013

Leo Frank Trial Closing Arguments, August 21st, 1913: Luther Rosser, Reuben Arnold, and Frank Hooper, 1913

Closing Arguments of Prosecutor Hugh Dorsey at the Leo Frank Trial, August 22, 23, 25, 1913

Proving That Anti-Semitism Had Nothing to Do With His Conviction — and Proving That His Defenders Have Used Frauds and Hoaxes for 100 Years exclusive to The American Mercury MARY PHAGAN was just thirteen years old. She was a sweatshop laborer for Atlanta, Georgia’s National Pencil Company.

Exactly 100 years ago today — Saturday, April 26, 1913 — little Mary (pictured, artist’s depiction) was looking forward to the festivities of Confederate Memorial Day. She dressed gaily and planned to attend the parade.

She had just come to collect her $1.20 pay from National Pencil Company superintendent Leo M. Frank at his office when she was attacked by an assailant who struck her down, ripped her undergarments, likely attempted to sexually abuse her, and then strangled her to death. Her body was dumped in the factory basement.

