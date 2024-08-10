The world has been under a spell, a word spell. Entire civilizations have been controlled. with the use of grammar for centuries. An elite cabal in its well-oiled control machine has perpetuated a Language War upon the citizens of this planet.

Its goal is to move or ship people around the world, using a complex postal network of contracts and shipping documents.

Think about how birth certificates, driver's licenses, and passports work. A baby gets a birth certificate number assigned to him/her at Birth in a hospital, which then gets filed at the Recorder's Office. A soldier goes to the post office to register into the government's military just like a civilian goes into the post office to apply for their passport.

Citizens worldwide are granted access in and out of office buildings, schools, hospitals, airports military bases, and more using these document contracts.

So then how does grammar control the entire world?

Written languages from countries around the planet share an interesting characteristic. They do not convey any facts. They do not convey any facts because they're written grammatically incorrect as a result of being grammatically incorrect they are contractually imperfect and unenforceable.

The word inaudible means not being able to hear right? We are also told that intelligent means smart right? But look in the dictionary. The prefix “in” means “no,” which creates a negative condition.

(Prefixes are key morphemes in English vocabulary. The prefix “in”, which means “in, on, or not,” appears in numerous English vocabulary words)

So why then are we supposed to believe that “in”telligent means smart, when it clearly spells not smart? The grammar rule is clear. Words written in a negative condition are negative in meaning. So why then is the entire world ignoring this?

Do teachers, professors, linguists, and Nobel Peace Prize winners, just have amnesia or, are they also under the word spell?

If cultures around the planet cannot concur on grammatical language rules, then how can we communicate? This especially matters when it comes time to enforce these grammar rules, for example as a contract in a court of law. What happens when the words that make up our contracts don't State what we mean? What happens when they are mutually agreed upon? Contracts can be open to subjective interpretation as opposed to being viewed as grammatical facts that state our needs. Surely chaos would ensue and it has in today's world they've made a point of.

Fighting over definitions in meetings, creating polarization between political parties, Patriots, and their enemies Elite circles, have kept the grammar spell circulating for who knows how long, training governments and their officials, and keeping judges and lawyers tied to Oaths, and Contracting restrictions, always giving the privileged a way out as needed.

But there is good news. Over 25 years ago one man recognized the word fraud upon the people. One man recognized the fictitious Elite struggling to communicate floundering money, continuing Wars , purposefully creating hate speech and dividing the people, so he went toe-to-toe with its proponents.

His name is Russell - J Colin Gould. While many mocked this man or turned a blind eye. Russell -J Colin Gould took on the largest Elite group of men guilty of committing the world's largest scam against We the People.

He went toe-to-toe with them. beating them in their courtrooms and on contract he met with the global bankers and disqualified them based on their inability to convey any facts in any of their charters.

He figured out a global postal war and how to end it forever, and not even they knew how to stop Him. He took down the evil cabal's authorization to exist in the here and now and forth a Quantum language based on facts. All people have the right to learn to communicate and contract fairly.

Russell-Jay Gould Quantum Grammar and Banking construct is a technology that shifts our Paradigm as we know it. It puts an end to scarcity and hunger or the need for nonsensical Wars. It rids us of excessive taxation, unenforceable laws, and legislation to control the people and make money off of us.

So why is it that some of us are only just hearing about this now? Quite frankly it's because many are simply still under the spell.