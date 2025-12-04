Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia's Newsletter

Scott munson
22m

LAUGHING MY ASS OFF...THANKS MOTHMAN...

https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow/p/laughing-my-ass-offthanks-mothman

9:15 embedded YouTube video humorous funny

Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2025.12.04 Thu

https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow

Source: JAKEGTV on X

JakeGTV JakeG_Official

POV: You Try Watching The News But Netanyahu Is Paying $7000 To Be Pro-Israel

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1978080803662774518

POV: You Try Watching The News But BLACKROCK Owns It

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1965764356257525905

JakeGTV JakeG_Official

POV: You try watching the news in America but the news anchors are BASED

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1958155244992688419

HTTPS://X.com/PlantTrees X.com VIDEOS 2025.08.18 Monday 14:30 PST

A

POV: You try watching the news on WW3 after noticing WAY too much

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1957431255961858439

B

jewish history Vlog

>Simon of Trent

https://x.com/PunishedJewlon/status/1956912313870561308

C

Leo Frank pencil factory RAPE MURDER AiVideo

X.com I posted this video in a recent month can't find it now most excellent POV of Leo Frank from his rape and murder of a girl through his prosecution to his lynching all while holding a selfie stick

HTTPS://X.com/PlantTrees X VIDEOS Tue aft 3am

JakeG TV

Trust you fat doctor. He wants listened to a one hour lecture on nutrition

https://x.com/joedirt501/status/1936557479657357394

JAKEG TV

POV: You try watching news about the war after being redpilled

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1936130593605271603

JAKEG TV

BREAKING NEWS

asking questions might be an early symptom of anti-semitism and being extremely based.

PS

If you don't follow @JakeG_Official

"...you are probably a total loser, certainly not based, most likely retarded..."

https://x.com/Palsvig/status/1936310162966688039

HTTPS://X.com/PlantTrees X VIDEOS Tue 2-3am

