This is a Human Being. If You Opt for A Late-Term Abortion…You Have Committed Murder

This BULLSHIT Is NOT Up For Debate…ITS MURDER Through & Through…To All the Late Term Aborted Babies…May You Rest In Peace Little Ones…You Are With Your Heavenly Father Now…May God Have Mercy on the Souls of your Selfish inhumane Mothers.

Choosing to Commit this diabolical act…is choosing to pay tribute and homage to satan.

Kathy Tran Presented the Virginia Third Trimester Abortion Bill to the Committee on January 28, 2019. Backed by Governor Ralph Northam and a substantial number of Democratic lawmakers, the Repeal Act, introduced as HB2491 by Delegate Kathy Tran (D-Springfield), would repeal restrictions on third-trimester abortions, allow abortion doctors to self-certify the necessity of late-term procedures, eliminate informed consent requirements, repeal abortion clinic health and safety standards, permit late-term abortions to be performed in outpatient clinics, remove ultrasound requirements, and eliminate Virginia's 24 hour waiting period.