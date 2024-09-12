ABC lied & said late-term abortions don’t exist. Last night during the debate, KAMALA HARRIS ALSO SAID IT DOESN’T HAPPEN. happen. Abortion extremists got on board with that lie. Just call a late-term abortion facility yourself to fact-check that false... like I did.

https://x.com/i/status/1833929885284532509

ABC lied & said late-term abortions don’t exist. Here is another video that everybody needs to watch of one of our staff members calling an abortion vendor PROVING that late-term abortions are real. This is what @kamalaharris supports.

https://x.com/i/status/1833967595172606021

Here's a former abortion clinic worker - late-term abortions happen a lot and the evil doctors sometimes just snap the baby's neck.

https://x.com/i/status/1833935951317659746