INFLATION IS JEWISH
LAS VEGAS NEVADA GOIN DOWN LIKE A DART...
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow/p/las-vegas-nevada-goin-down-like-a
Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2025.10
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow
5 short and bedded YouTube videos easy to watch in app or simply listen in background as you multitask, get things done in your browser or in Substack
In my personal experience I find this audio cuts off if I navigate to my Apple mail or my Apple Notes on my iPhone 14+
Apple genius bar tells me this experience varies depending on the settings the substack content provider chooses when they embed their video
No posts
Ready for more?
INFLATION IS JEWISH
LAS VEGAS NEVADA GOIN DOWN LIKE A DART...
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow/p/las-vegas-nevada-goin-down-like-a
Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2025.10
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow
5 short and bedded YouTube videos easy to watch in app or simply listen in background as you multitask, get things done in your browser or in Substack
In my personal experience I find this audio cuts off if I navigate to my Apple mail or my Apple Notes on my iPhone 14+
Apple genius bar tells me this experience varies depending on the settings the substack content provider chooses when they embed their video