If the public could grow balls and tell the leaders to go and fight and we shall watch. A very small number of SATANIC SCUMBAGS stir up the trouble etc and make money out of it and the people pay with blood and death!----https://youtu.be/VxIXw9H_Mis?si=fQx8bXRUe7X57KHp
I am sure by now that you shall all have seen or heard about the CANADIAN GOVERNMENT and MSM all in one big EVIL PERFIDIOUS GANG applauding and honoring a 2nd world war veteran---BUT OOOOPS---it was a NAZI ONE!?
Going back to the mid 1980s I lived in the YANKEE BACKED REGIME COUNTRY OF PANAMA when NORIEGA was the WESTS PUPPET!? Political prisoners from COIBA ISLAND vanishing right left and centre and other people that did not like what was going on ending up going through the stone crusher for road fill!? MIXED IN WITH STONE! Beheading of HUGO SPADAFORA was the CREAM OF THE CRIMES!? YANKS AND WEST KNEW ALL ABOUT ALL OF THIS!
Jump forward to early 2000s and I used to write back and forth to the late Bill Blum after he wrote about the YANKS invasion of PANAMA!? YANKS pet pup UK one of the few countries backing the invasion!?
Onto NAZI UKRAINE and Bill Blum wrote about the YANKS stirring trouble between UKRAINE and RUSSIA and that was in 2014! I kept part of the message as thought it should not be forgotten or history to be re-written!? An Italian writer also wrote on the subject---both follow!
How many died between 2014 and 2021!?!?--
----------Giulietto Chiesa, an Italian journalist since 2014 too, was talking about West intervention and the coup probably organised by the US. He also added that Ukraine is where War World Three could start (or started).
Bill Blum----So why are you and others like you in mainstream media creating the same mentality that started the First World War (and the Cold War)?…….That is, demonizing Putin and Russia instead of showing the history and motivation of Western invasion and interference in Ukraine. Then ask why NATO even exists in a post Cold War world.------------------Late Bill Blum wrote a book called the ROGUE STATE. He had worked for USA government but left and became a writer etc!?!?
Live and let live is what I go by and if you want to fly a flag or have one posted on social media fair enough. Should it be the UKRAINE FLAG you are signaling that you support NAZI EVIL and all sorts of corruption including sex trafficking etc!?
DO NOTTAKE MY WORD FOR IT AND REPLY IF YOU WISH BUT DO A BIT OF READING/RESEARCH FIRST!