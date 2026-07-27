LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE? MY ASS...HOME OF THE TERRORISTS!
STAY ON THE FILES
The Hartmann Report
How Trump Is Driving America Toward a Civil War by Punishing His Political Enemies
Trump is now officially allocating federal resources based on whether people voted for or against him: any other president in recent history would’ve been impeached for this…
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44 minutes ago · 48 likes · 2 comments · Thom Hartmann
Seemorerocks
REPOSTED: If You Got The COVID Shot You Must Listen to This! | Redacted w Clayton Morris
I am reposting this because it is a VERY important discussion that builds on previous inteviews with Jesse Beltran and builds on Christianne van Wijk’s film, The Human Antenna…
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7 hours ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Seemorerocks
David Icke debates Steve Kirsch
I always thought Steve Kirsch was one of the good guys so what's he saying here…
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9 hours ago · 7 likes · 5 comments · Robin Westenra
Tracy Treloar
Episode574 July 27 2026 New Laws for A New World Order https://youtube.com/watch?v=u821TT8xWAs&si=2cvCXuHIMdH1athz
Link in comments…
Listen now
4 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar