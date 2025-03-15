Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKISS YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BYE BYE AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreKISS YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BYE BYE AMERICA...Alicia Lutz-RolowMar 15, 20257Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKISS YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BYE BYE AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54Share7Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKISS YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BYE BYE AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54Share
I agree totally with what you are saying above however these YouTube videos are way off the mark. I think these billionaires obviously do not need SS. However their tax rate should be the same as the rest of us. The reason they are not are “Every Single Time” ! It is always the same ones that get exempted or pay crazy low amounts while the working class is forced to pay into this and get Very low rates and pay outs. Clearly SS needs to be revamped to help the middle class and low income people and it should be optional! Those that have already been forced to pay should be getting all that money back plus at least a rate of return 7-9% interest per year. If people took those same funds and invested themselves they would have TRIPLE the amount at retirement. Of course common sense will never happen because as you say the real goal of all this is global Marxism and complete control. SS does not work and is currently BS. Once that digital currency goes into effect things will only get far worse.
My guess:
Social Security will be replaced with Universal Basic Income, delivered via a CBDC or some other programmable, expirable digital token, with the beneficiary’s ability to use dependent upon his/her social credit score, carbon credit score, and compliance with mandated vaccines.
Medicare will be replaced with precision-based, gene-modifying “medicine,” delivered via Artificial Intelligence, using embedded nanotechnology biosensors and surveillance.