King Trump aka Donald of Arabia...
Watchman On The Tower
Trump Pushes 4-5 Trillion Debt Limit Increase: Guess DOGE May Have Had Other Plans Than Saving
Read more
7 hours ago · 3 likes · Scott Cooper
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Loomer as to POTUS Trump accepting the 747 jumbo jet 400 million $ from Qatar as a gift; POTUS says he wants it & Lommer says not a good idea, many say same as NOT good! What's your view on this gift?
Read more
6 hours ago · 16 likes · 48 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander
Talking Feds Substack
Judge Luttig on the Supreme Court’s Enabling of Trump’s Lawlessness
Judge Michael Luttig wrote an important article published today in the Atlantic magazine entitled “The End of Rule of Law in America…
Read more
3 hours ago · 215 likes · 5 comments · Harry Litman
Catherine Austin-Fitts: WARNING. Trump Plans to Plunder America's Natural Resources & Sell Off Fed. Land
Up to 39 States Do or Will Have a Law Making it Illegal to Boycott or Criticize Israel
Adverse Action Daily
Hypocrisy and Corruption: Rampant Edition
A Pitiful Saga of South African Refugees…
Read more
16 hours ago · 26 likes · 6 comments · Rick Herbst
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Donald of Arabia
Since 1898, the guys who developed and executed U.S. foreign policy have modeled it after British foreign policy during the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries—that is, a policy of meddling in the affairs of the rest of the world in an effort to expand British domination…
Read more
16 hours ago · 230 likes · 64 comments · John Leake