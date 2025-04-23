President Donald Trump holds a picture of the coronavirus with then-Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar (left) during a tour of the CDC in Atlanta on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

1. You cannot reverse 45 years of deindustrialization.

2. China - and Asia - have mastered manufacturing and supply chain.

3. Bullying everyone is not how trade or capitalism work. If the US is ideal for manufacturing, it will flourish automatically.

4. Investors know that Democrats will soon come to power and reverse the rules of the game. No long-term stability.

5. US lacks good infrastructure - railways, seaports and even electricity.

6. Costs of labor and doing business are high.

7. Environmental laws are too strict.

8. Young Americans have no desire to work in factories.

9. The US lacks skilled manufacturing workers.

10. Wall Street and US corporate elites don’t like manufacturing.