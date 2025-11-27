Kim Osbøl’s Substack

Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark Worldwide Satanic Pedophile Situation Update! [23.11.2025]

“He Who Does Not Think For Himself Is Under The Coercion Of Another Who Thinks For Him... To Give Someone The Ownership Of His Thought Is A More Humiliating Slavery Than To Give Someone The Ownership Of His Body!” - Leo Tolstoy {1828-1910…