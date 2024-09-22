Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKeep the People Busy & StupidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreKeep the People Busy & StupidJordan MaxwellAlicia Lutz-RolowSep 22, 20241Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKeep the People Busy & StupidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share************************************Jordan Maxwell Videos**********************************https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsEqTLUeV2FbiF_mSgWS-cftCujonrwva1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKeep the People Busy & StupidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share