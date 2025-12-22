Operation Blackjack

Arthur Holmes and his cronies during the manhunt for Svetlana Karpova and Tamara Sultanovich

Operation Blackjack -

Location: United States of America/New America

Date: August 23, 2016-Present

Is the codename given to a black operation conducted by the CIA in order to hunt down and eliminate rogue CIA operatives and suspected traitors Tamara Sultanovich and Svetlana Karpova, (CANDACE OWENS) in addition to all who are suspected to be protecting them, in the hopes of preventing Sultanovich and Karpova and all other possible “whistleblowers” from exposing the illegal Operation Blackfish to the public.

As of 2017-2018, It is presumed that the mission either failed or has come to a standstill, as Svetlana and Tamara are still very much alive, as members of Alpha Xi Delta/Shadow Force and that the CIA has thus far failed to locate any of them.

Operation Blackfish was an illegal human experimentation project courtesy of the CIA. During a mission in Europe, Sultanovich and her partner Svetlana Karpova and a small team of agents uncovered damaging information revealing the CIA as corrupt, specifically uncovering evidence that the CIA was using an illegal behavior-modification program to break down the assassins’ morality and essentially brainwash them into becoming effective nearly unstoppable living weapons, in addition to evidence of targeted killings against US citizens that may have gotten wind of Blackfish’s true nature.

Operation Blackfish is the name given to what was considered the modern-day upgrade of the Cold War's Task Force Charybdis. Like Charybdis, it recruited people to turn them into near-superhuman assassins. It used a type of behavioral modification procedure (a euphemism for "brainwashing") to break down the assassins' morality and make them effective nearly unstoppable living weapons.

Blackfish agents are essentially genetically altered superhuman soldier-assassins: agents had two of their chromosomes altered, giving them better recovery from physical injuries, increased physical performance, pain suppression, enhanced intelligence with additional unknown benefits. When the operation was exposed to the public, news media organizations the world over referred to it as "MK Ultra meets the Winter Soldier Program ."

Like Charybdis, Blackfish was a black operations/paramilitary task force within the Central Intelligence Agency. It served the purpose of committing acts of sabotage against the enemy. However, Blackfish focused more on assassination, eliminating targets with brutal efficiency. Unlike Charybdis, however, operatives in Blackfish are considered completely apathetic and sometimes sadistic. They display few emotions and relentless tenacity during missions.

Upon learning about their discovery, the CIA decided that Sultanovich and her comrades needed to be silenced to ensure that the project stayed a secret. Svetlana and Tamara caught wind of this when they were lured to a nearby black station to be assassinated and ended up massacring the CIA assassins sent to kill them. Following this, Tamara and her comrades defected from the CIA. Consequently, the head of Blackfish, Enemy Commander Arthur Holmes put a termination order on the renegades.

Allied Commanders:

Tamara Sultanovich

Vicki Armstrong

Mary Townsend

Sierra Lowell

Zev Levi

Vinnie Crosby

Ellie Cohen

Other people seeking to expose Operation Blackfish and/or willing to assist Shadow Force

Strength Allies: Shadow Force

Shadow Force is a college sorority that later turns into a vigilante gang and eventually a massive paramilitary force in the TACITUS saga.

As a vigilante unit: Shadow Force officially became a vigilante organization on June 19, 2016, functioning as a vigilante gang dedicated to fighting crime (essentially a female version of Task Force Reaper). They dedicated themselves to fighting any and all sorts of crime.

As a paramilitary force: Due to Alpha Xi Delta’s powerful connections from other chapters across the state, as well as the fact that some of the individual sorority members within Alpha Xi had friends and family members in the military, Shadow Force slowly grew into a massive paramilitary force, capable of functioning much like a private military company. This made them feared warriors both in the United States of America and abroad.

They were especially notorious for becoming one of the first civilian vigilante gangs to fight the Islamic State of New Palestine in the years 2017 and 2018.

Chain of command

Madison Jefferson-Head Commander (formerly)

Elizabeth Johnson-Field Commander (Early history)

Sadie Roberts-Field Commander (Early history)

Olivia Sellers-Field Commander (Currently)

Julia Correia-Field Commander

Known operatives\Sorority Sisters

The members of Shadow Force commonly brag about their abilities. Originally, Shadow Force was supposed to be started by high school students, but this was changed to a new origin story where the idea behind Shadow Force was started by high school students. However, the organization didn’t actually come into existence until Alpha Xi Delta formed it in 2016. They are similar to Task Force 141 from the Modern Warfare series in that they eventually began to include international student members.

SOURCES: