Why Trump Has Made Geopolitical Ignorance the New Standard

George Hazim

Mar 23

In just under three months, the commencement of Donald Trump’s second term in office has veered off course — far beyond disastrous — into something far more diabolically dangerous: a wilful, staggering ignorance of global realities that’s now pushing the United States into the jaws of a multi-front conflict it won’t — and can’t — win. Trump is now the captain of the ship SS Murder.

From greenlighting a new genocidal campaign in Gaza, to bombing civilians in Yemen, to taunting Iran into retaliation while calling for peace with Putin, Trump’s incoherent foreign policy isn’t only immoral — it’s strategically suicidal. Central to it all is the dangerous belief that America still dictates the world. It doesn’t. And the sooner that’s understood, the fewer people will die because of Trump’s delusions.

Trump has made a show of calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. His claim that he alone can “make a deal with Putin” is self-aggrandising and dangerously delusional — a smokescreen for policies that escalate the conflict while masquerading as peacekeeping. Behind the scenes, Trump continues to arm Ukraine with long-range weapons and intelligence. Now, he’s pushing to “take control” of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — placing American personnel or contractors at critical energy facilities.

The logic is clear — and sinister. Should Russia strike those sites, the U.S. could frame it as an attack on Americans, justifying a direct military response. It’s not diplomacy — it’s entrapment. A policy like this suggests Trump’s trying to start a war with Russia while pretending to avert one. On Tuesday, 18 March, the Trump administration publicly backed Israel’s decision to resume full-scale military operations in Gaza — despite weeks of escalating violations of a fragile ceasefire.

Within 24 hours, over 1,000 Palestinians were killed in a single night, one of the deadliest bombardments since 7 October 2023. Entire neighbourhoods flattened. Humanitarian corridors bombed. And U.S.-supplied munitions were used to do it.

The White House called it “self-defence,” but Trump refused to acknowledge civilian deaths or support international calls for restraint. By vetoing UN ceasefire resolutions and accelerating arms transfers, the U.S. has reinforced its status as a co-belligerent in a campaign global legal experts describe as ethnic cleansing. Aid agencies — many of which have been driven out of Gaza or had staff killed — now rely on satellite imagery and desperate messages from Gazan medics and civilians trapped under rubble. There are no international observers left — only corpses and silence.

Days before greenlighting Gaza’s renewed destruction, Trump ordered airstrikes on Yemen, killing over 50 innocent civilians. The strikes targeted Houthi territory, ostensibly in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes. But the real message was for Iran, which supports the Houthis. Bombing Yemen wasn’t about deterrence. It was bait — an open dare for Tehran to respond, giving Washington a pretext for escalation. Iran hasn’t taken the bait, but it’s watching closely. So is the entire Middle East.

Trump and his war-hungry advisers foolishly believe a strike on Iran would be quick and contained. But they’re wrong. And this time, the consequences won’t be confined to a single theatre. The U.S. military — stretched thin, demoralised after decades of failed wars, and riddled with recruitment shortfalls — is not the dominant force it once was. It can’t sustain another prolonged Middle Eastern war, especially not one against a country as large, deeply entrenched, and militarily advanced as Iran. What’s more dangerously telling is that Iran will not fight alone.

Russia and China have both made it clear — directly and indirectly — an attack on Iran will not go unanswered. Russia has deep military ties with Tehran, including drone coordination and air defence systems. China is Iran’s largest energy partner and has repeatedly warned the U.S. against destabilising the Gulf.

Trump, the self-proclaimed American saviour, may foolishly and ignorantly believe he’s avoiding a direct confrontation with Russia by offering “deals” over Ukraine. But he isn’t. His belligerent posturing toward Iran will be the spark that ignites the U.S. into a war with both Russia and China — on Iran’s side.

This is no longer Cold War posturing. These are active alliances with shared economic and strategic interests. And Trump, in his delusional bravado, is sleepwalking into a conflict he can’t control. The hallmark of Trump’s foreign policy isn’t strength — it’s stupidity. Rather than use considered intellect and geopolitical experience, his inexperience and ignorance see him reacting rather than thinking. He antagonises, provokes, and escalates — without understanding the alliances, history, or human cost behind his actions.

Surrounding himself with ideologues and loyalists — not rational, experienced strategists — in a global order where multipolar power is already a reality, Trump is governing as though it’s still 1991. America isn’t the world’s only superpower anymore. It’s not even the most powerful. The world has changed — but Trump hasn’t. While on the campaign trail, promising to win back the office he saw as rightfully his, Trump vowed to keep America out of war. Instead, he’s lit matches across multiple fault lines — Gaza, Yemen, Iran, Ukraine — and declared them “peacekeeping.”

Trump, it appears, is using foreign policy as theatre, human lives as pawns, and the myth of American supremacy as his script. It isn’t just incompetence that’s manifesting Trump’s policies. It’s geopolitical arson. And if it’s not stopped, it will set the world on fire. Trump has redefined the definition of stupidity — and what it means to be a geopolitical moron…