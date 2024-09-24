Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKamala or Trump in November Makes No Difference-Americans Are Going Into The Most Violent Self-Defense War In The History Of America-We Have Guns... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreKamala or Trump in November Makes No Difference-Americans Are Going Into The Most Violent Self-Defense War In The History Of America-We Have Guns... “A Nation Can Survive Its Fools…But It Cannot Survive TREASON From Within" ...Marcus Tullius Cicero Alicia Lutz-RolowSep 24, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterKamala or Trump in November Makes No Difference-Americans Are Going Into The Most Violent Self-Defense War In The History Of America-We Have Guns... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/itXm3xXe06mT/?list=notifications&randomize=falseShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterKamala or Trump in November Makes No Difference-Americans Are Going Into The Most Violent Self-Defense War In The History Of America-We Have Guns... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share