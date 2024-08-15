Dear America, Please Stand Up With Me… NJ Supreme Court @njcourts clerks office told me at 3 PM they would call me in 2 hrs to advise me of the decision of the Supreme Court Judge who heard my case against Kamala Harris who illegally and unconstitutionally trying to keep me off the ballot in New Jersey and every other state in America. I have exceeded the necessary required collected signatures from Americans, who want me on the ballot in the state of New Jersey.

I have filed all required paperwork in a timely fashion and paid all the necessary registration fees. I was approved to run for the office of President of the United States months ago, by the Federal Election Commission of the United States of America (FEC). Kamala Harris does not have the power to do what she is doing, yet they humor her. At 8:15 pm, I left a msg on their hotline number: (609) 815-2955 asking about the Judge’s decision, on my constitutionally protected right of allowing me on the ballot. The response I got: Crickets!

Does anyone else want to try? (609) 815-2955 Be the Light Dr Shiva Aayudarai ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ America…

I urge you to take a few moments from your busy lives, and call the number below to express your outrage. Even if you are NOT voting for Dr Shiva, that is okay because this is NOT about that.

This is about ALL of us, standing together and showing them that they will NOT trample all over our protected Constitutional Rights which they are eviscerating daily with their unrelenting non-stop treasonous, and seditious tyranny. Their actions will not just hurt Dr. Shiva. They will hurt ALL Americans if we don’t Stop them!

The court case is in the link below:

Dr Shiva’s next step, should they not return a response on the Judges decision, will be to file an EMERGENCY APPEAL to fight against “above the law” “cackling” TYRANT Kamala Harris, in her unconstitutionally violating efforts to keep him OFF the New Jersey Ballot.

