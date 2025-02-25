Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Lying in Wait, (a Grand Conspiracy)
The Matrix is a 1999 science fiction action film written and directed by the Wachowskis. It is the first installment in the Matrix film series, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. It depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside the Matrix, a simulated reality create…
16 days ago
Chin Diaper Steve Kerr, NBA, DNC, Steroids & Murder (NATO Gladio)
Malcolm Hooper Kerr (October 8, 1931 – January 18, 1984) was a university professor specializing in the Middle East and the Arab world. An American citizen, he was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, where he died. He served as president of the American University of Beirut from 1982 until he was killed by gunmen in 1984…
16 days ago