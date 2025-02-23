Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
The Great Void (The Vacuum)
The Emptiness of Space. The SWISS Gap. Devoid of Truth, Facts & Cognition…
Listen now
15 days ago · 14 likes · 1 comment · Juxtaposition1
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Banking, In a Nutshell (Surveillance & Control)
Sharon Tate, a member of the CBS TV Cast for Belverly Hillbillies, is depicted in this photo behind which she was NATO Gladio murdered by bayonet on August 9, 1969…
Listen now
17 days ago · 40 likes · 2 comments · Juxtaposition1
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
"Shoot the Messenger Syndrome"
"Shooting the messenger" (also "killing the messenger" or "attacking the messenger" or "blaming the bearer of bad tidings / the doom monger") is a metaphoric phrase used to describe the act of blaming the bearer of bad news, despite the bearer or messenger having no direct responsibility for the bad news or its consequences…
Listen now
15 days ago · 38 likes · 10 comments · Juxtaposition1