Has AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi handled this properly? Are you satisfied? How high can we hang these motherfuckers?
Once you flew on Epstein’s Lolita express plane & went to his island & mansion, you were going there to fuck little girls, to meet them, to set it up & try; everyone knew Jeffrey Epstein et al., industrial scale massive rape and abuse of these vulnerable unsuspecting girls, kids…Weinstein’s of this world (even when Oprah plays dumb) was into fucking little girls & all those around him wanted same; if pre-mediated murder is a crime even if NOT carried out, why not for this? With intent it is a crime, no?
Industrial scale rape by Epstein and all who flew on his private jet and went to his island and homes, they knew, they were in the hunt for little girls to fuck and Epstein provided it…, sodomy of little pre-pubescent braces girls (and boys) by Clinton, Gates, Epstein et al.
Jeffrey Epstein Had 1,000+ (thousands of) Victims
Pedophile Child Rapist Epstein Victim Confirms Britney Spears Forced....
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