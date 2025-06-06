What's Going On - Waking Up To The Truth!

Juan O' Savin: Palantir & It's Dangers- The POTUS & Elon Feud - The Attack On Russia's Nuclear Bombers...Pushing Us Closer To Nuclear War!

Nothing is as it seems, right? Q said this multiple times, and we have seen this played out over and over in this asymmetrical war with the Globalists and their Deep State minions. President Trump continues to troll them with his genius 5-D Chess moves. And that is exactly what is going on between this so-called feud between him and Elon Musk…