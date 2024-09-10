Because of a new court ruling that just came down last week, the state of New York has just gotten one step closer to attaining the ultimate pandemic power—being able to designate certain classes of individuals as a health threat, forcibly relocating those individuals to specially designated “housing facilities” and keeping them there for as long as the government wants. They’d also have the power to control what that person does or does not do.

However, if these new government powers sound like the very definition of a “quarantine camp,” according to the AP fact-checkers, you would be wrong.

Quarantine and isolation are legal, public health authorities that may be, but rarely are, implemented to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Ill people may be isolated to protect the public by preventing exposure to infected people.

State and local governments are primarily responsible for maintaining public health and controlling the spread of diseases within state borders. Among other state public health emergency preparedness powers, every state, the District of Columbia, and most territories have laws authorizing quarantine and isolation, usually through the state’s health authority.

The federal government has authority as well, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to monitor and respond to the spread of communicable diseases across national or state borders.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, states have used their authority to create quarantine or isolation requirements on certain individuals or populations to slow the spread of this disease. This includes orders for individuals returning or traveling from foreign countries, states, and other areas with high rates of COVID-19 transmission to quarantine for a certain amount of time or until they can confirm their status through testing. It also includes quarantine orders for individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, who work in high-risk settings, individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and individuals who test positive for the virus.

The CDC's authority to exercise quarantine and isolation powers for specific diseases derives from the federal Public Health Service Act and a series of presidential executive orders. Under these orders, federal quarantine and isolation powers currently apply to the following diseases: cholera; diphtheria; infectious tuberculosis; plague; smallpox; yellow fever; viral hemorrhagic fevers; influenza caused by new or reemergent flu viruses that are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic; and severe acute respiratory syndromes (which may include COVID-19).

Quarantine and isolation are defined as:

Quarantine: Compulsory separation, including restriction of movement, of people who potentially have been exposed to a contagious disease, until it can be determined whether they have become sick or no longer pose a risk to others. This determination could be made, for example, based on the time elapsed from their potential exposure.

Isolation: Separation of people known or suspected (via signs, symptoms or laboratory criteria) to be infected with a contagious disease from those who are not sick to prevent them from transmitting the disease to others.

Quarantine is not the same as a statewide stay-at-home order. Stay-at-home orders apply broadly to the entire population of a state or locality, affecting more than just those who are confirmed to have an infectious disease or who have encountered someone carrying the disease.

Under a stay-at-home order, individuals are encouraged to stay home and leave their place of residence only out of necessity, for instance, to shop for groceries or receive medical care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, every state used different language and had specific requirements related to these executive order(s).

The use of quarantine or isolation powers may create sensitive issues related to civil liberties. Individuals have rights to due process of law, and generally, isolation or quarantine must be carried out in the least restrictive setting necessary to maintain public health.