JOURNALISM? OH...HAVEN'T YOU HEARD?THAT IS NOW PAID GOSSIP & PROPAGANDA...
STAY ON THE FLILES
Natalie Winters
EXC: Leaked Document Names Mainstream Journalists Taking Pay-For-Play Trips To China
An exclusive investigation into archived records from a pro-China influence group reveals a years-long propaganda pipeline targeting senior figures at The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, NPR and other major outlets. A leaked internal report shows organizers privately celebrated changing how the journalists viewed, wrote about and edited c…
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5 days ago · 51 likes · 11 comments · Natalie Winters
Useful Idiots
The War on Independent Journalism Has Just Begun
Since coming to power in their second term, the Trump Administration has launched a regime change war against Iran, kidnapped the president of Venezuela and his wife, aided Israel’s assaults on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, kidnapped and tried to deport people in the US for expressing the view that Palestinians are equal human beings, and now they’re…
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5 days ago · 34 likes · 1 comment · Katie Halper and Aaron Maté
Omid’s Substack
Iran Isn’t Retaliating. It’s Ejecting the United States
Listen now
a day ago · 59 likes · 8 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS