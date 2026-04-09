Jon Stewart gives updates on the one-month anniversary of the Iran war, including the Strait of Hormuz's continued closure and the global shortages affecting everything from grain to pickleballs. Desi Lydic weighs in on Kristi Noem's husband cross-dressing, Pete Hegseth waxing poetic about the war in Iran, and Lindsey Graham's trip to Disney World. Plus, Desi comments on Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship for "billionaires," and a federal judge blocking the construction of the president's ballroom.