Dec 1

We have this conversation in our Men’s Bible Study.

Demonic Evangelism is prevalent over the air waves, for sure. Ephesians 2:2 says “in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience,”. Why does Paul use this reference? I think there are a couple ways to look at power of the air:

1. Power of the air could mean the airwaves - tv, radio, internet and so on. I don’t know if that is what Paul was thinking or maybe

2. Power of the air could refer to sin in the world. Air is everywhere. Like air, sin is everywhere.

3. The prince is reference to Satan, so the deceiver the spirit like air is everywhere.

As Christians we must pray for discernment. There are good tv shows, Christian movies with Christian actors, even the internet has some good to it, that’s how we connected here.

Nov 27

On spot!

Just a few days ago i thought about the same evil influence of Television that was intriduced to our family way back in Europe in the mid 60’s than in Germany where our nice German couple Neighbours below us in their 70’s called me and my brother to watch with them once a week the TV Series F.B.I. with Efrem Zimbalist Jr.

They gave us snacks and juices as we all watched totally hypnotized staring into a box in front of us.

Than when we got to California, and at the Church we atended every Sabbath (Saturday) they were among some of the leaders telling us from the pulpit that if they got a devils box in their home to throw it out.

Sadly we didnt listen to them.

So bit by bit we were hooked on the TV show’s like Bonanza, Sonny & Cher, Star Trek, Lost in Space, etc… etc… even my Aunt & my Mom got hooked on All my children and others.

I am so sorry that i we waisted so much of God’s precious time on satans strongers tool where it infuences you into all kinds of immoral behavior to cheat to lie and and led to the filthy porno industry which destroys the innocence in young people that turns men and women into a debased pervert.

I ask my Merciful God for forgiveness of all my sins to cleanse me and wash me with the sacrificed blood of the Lamb Jesus Christ the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings for He alone can help us to overcome Appetite where our first parents fell.

May His Holy Name be Praised forever and ever.

