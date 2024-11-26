John Todd (Lance Collins) is part of the Illuminati bloodlines. His grandfather was highly trained and skilled in the occult (as was all of the Collins family).
Keep in mind that television is part of the alternate illusion created by Satan to turn people's minds off and program them toward the dark side. Millions of people today have accepted Satanism and witchcraft because of the filth on television. It never happens overnight. Like with any sin, it starts small and subtly, then it consumes your entire life. One hundred percent of Hollywood is Satanic, and you are being entertained by doctrines of devils.
These subliminal messages (inserted on purpose) creep into your subconscious and eventually affect every part of your life. You may find yourself addicted to watching the same episodes over and over again, or even repeating lines you heard (can't get it out of your head). You may start acting or dressing like the characters that appeal to you. This is Satanic programming.
Regardless of your beliefs it is effective. They're not "faking it" in Hollywood. They really do have a satanic agenda. Hollywood is a cesspool of filth. It is full of pedophiles, rapists, and murderers. The most unapologetic deviants of society make millions from indoctrinating children into the occult. They want a world full of unrestrained lawlessness. Celebrities work day and night trying to usher in the New World Order (one world government) that the Bible predicts. Turn off the television and turn on to our creator and see how your life changes.
We have this conversation in our Men’s Bible Study.
Demonic Evangelism is prevalent over the air waves, for sure. Ephesians 2:2 says “in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience,”. Why does Paul use this reference? I think there are a couple ways to look at power of the air:
1. Power of the air could mean the airwaves - tv, radio, internet and so on. I don’t know if that is what Paul was thinking or maybe
2. Power of the air could refer to sin in the world. Air is everywhere. Like air, sin is everywhere.
3. The prince is reference to Satan, so the deceiver the spirit like air is everywhere.
As Christians we must pray for discernment. There are good tv shows, Christian movies with Christian actors, even the internet has some good to it, that’s how we connected here.
On spot!
Just a few days ago i thought about the same evil influence of Television that was intriduced to our family way back in Europe in the mid 60’s than in Germany where our nice German couple Neighbours below us in their 70’s called me and my brother to watch with them once a week the TV Series F.B.I. with Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
They gave us snacks and juices as we all watched totally hypnotized staring into a box in front of us.
Than when we got to California, and at the Church we atended every Sabbath (Saturday) they were among some of the leaders telling us from the pulpit that if they got a devils box in their home to throw it out.
Sadly we didnt listen to them.
So bit by bit we were hooked on the TV show’s like Bonanza, Sonny & Cher, Star Trek, Lost in Space, etc… etc… even my Aunt & my Mom got hooked on All my children and others.
I am so sorry that i we waisted so much of God’s precious time on satans strongers tool where it infuences you into all kinds of immoral behavior to cheat to lie and and led to the filthy porno industry which destroys the innocence in young people that turns men and women into a debased pervert.
I ask my Merciful God for forgiveness of all my sins to cleanse me and wash me with the sacrificed blood of the Lamb Jesus Christ the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings for He alone can help us to overcome Appetite where our first parents fell.
May His Holy Name be Praised forever and ever.