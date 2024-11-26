John Todd (Lance Collins) is part of the Illuminati bloodlines. His grandfather was highly trained and skilled in the occult (as was all of the Collins family).

Keep in mind that television is part of the alternate illusion created by Satan to turn people's minds off and program them toward the dark side. Millions of people today have accepted Satanism and witchcraft because of the filth on television. It never happens overnight. Like with any sin, it starts small and subtly, then it consumes your entire life. One hundred percent of Hollywood is Satanic, and you are being entertained by doctrines of devils.

These subliminal messages (inserted on purpose) creep into your subconscious and eventually affect every part of your life. You may find yourself addicted to watching the same episodes over and over again, or even repeating lines you heard (can't get it out of your head). You may start acting or dressing like the characters that appeal to you. This is Satanic programming.

Regardless of your beliefs it is effective. They're not "faking it" in Hollywood. They really do have a satanic agenda. Hollywood is a cesspool of filth. It is full of pedophiles, rapists, and murderers. The most unapologetic deviants of society make millions from indoctrinating children into the occult. They want a world full of unrestrained lawlessness. Celebrities work day and night trying to usher in the New World Order (one world government) that the Bible predicts. Turn off the television and turn on to our creator and see how your life changes.