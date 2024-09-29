JMC & Sheriff Mack: Looming Crisis In America! - JMC & Dr. Jan Halper Hayes
Ongoing Tribunals/FEMA Camps & More!
WARNING: Significant Danger coming to the streets of America within perhaps 5-6 weeks. There are over 100,000 terrorists here and ready – Pres. Trump “100% chance of multiple terrorist attacks”* 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China* Cartels and Terrorists here ready to be deployed * October 7th may wreak havoc in America. * Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess. * The greatest threat to our Constitutional republic is our own Federal Government!
Victorious historic case Mack Vs. The US and its relevance today Harsh realities surround Covid 19 and social programming. What did Justice Scalia say about the Federal government’s role in our lives that applied then and applies today?
Understanding the power of the 10th Amendment. ACTION: Powerful tool you can have access to – get to AG, Sheriff, and community – States Sovereignty. Find out what protects us from the crisis of the day per Scalia. This is how we take America back county by county. What are the 5 law enforcement powers the Federal Government has and nothing more? Sheriff is the most powerful elected position in the country. Their Powers Supersede all Local, State, and Federal Branches of government, including the Office of the President of the United States.
Understanding the role of the AG and Sheriffs. Does the enemy want Trump to win? If so Mack explains his theory as to why this is a possibility. Major violence is coming soon. ACTION: Learn more – get tools-get educated be activated –
AG’s and Sheriffs to initiate criminal investigations against Biden admin and others. Mack tells you what to do and say to your Sheriff. Join the CSPOA Posse and help to protect your community and Save America.
Judge Advocate Generals – Ongoing Tribunals | 40K Footview Ep. 19
Dr. Jan Halper Hayes serves on a DOD task force and weighs in on what’s on many Americans’ minds as the final phase of this war approaches with November 5th just weeks away.
Assassination attempts two would-be assassins in the Blackrock commercial? Coincidence?
Was ABC’s role in the debate election interference? What went on behind the scenes
1871 US became a corporation how and why? Bank of England and the Vatican’s involvement. Trump bankrupted the US Corp. and restored the US Constitutional Republic in his first term.
650 planes ordered by President Trump to remove the gold from the Vatican
JFK started it – Donald Trump will finish the job.
Jan discusses the true axis of evil China and Iran huge threat NOT Russia!
Epstein briefly discussed
Just who are the FEMA camps for? Jan spells it out and it’s not what you may think
Election theft – We have the evidence. What did President Trump know? What will be done?
Why did Trump put Bolton and McMaster in his administration?
There are enough cues and signs for you to connect the dots
JAG – Judicial Advocate Generals – Tribunals going on in multiple locations including
400,000 sealed indictments beginning to be unsealed
A brief comment on is JFK alive
Invasion and infiltration. NATO forces part of a potential threat to the homeland?
Nigel Farage has concerns about just who is coming across the border
NWO has been at this for 100 years against the US
The vax was deployed in part to kill us off
We have never had a free and fair election. We must have an election. Trump cannot resume the presidency without it. Trump hopes the Military will be there on election day
National Guard deployed 1 Million strong. Just who could deploy the military on election day? Biden or Trump. The answer is the CIC
Jan discusses the task force missions
