WARNING: Significant Danger coming to the streets of America within perhaps 5-6 weeks. There are over 100,000 terrorists here and ready – Pres. Trump “100% chance of multiple terrorist attacks”* 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China* Cartels and Terrorists here ready to be deployed * October 7th may wreak havoc in America. * Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess. * The greatest threat to our Constitutional republic is our own Federal Government!

Victorious historic case Mack Vs. The US and its relevance today Harsh realities surround Covid 19 and social programming. What did Justice Scalia say about the Federal government’s role in our lives that applied then and applies today?

Understanding the power of the 10th Amendment. ACTION: Powerful tool you can have access to – get to AG, Sheriff, and community – States Sovereignty. Find out what protects us from the crisis of the day per Scalia. This is how we take America back county by county. What are the 5 law enforcement powers the Federal Government has and nothing more? Sheriff is the most powerful elected position in the country. Their Powers Supersede all Local, State, and Federal Branches of government, including the Office of the President of the United States.

Understanding the role of the AG and Sheriffs. Does the enemy want Trump to win? If so Mack explains his theory as to why this is a possibility. Major violence is coming soon. ACTION: Learn more – get tools-get educated be activated –

Visit CSPOA.org now!

AG’s and Sheriffs to initiate criminal investigations against Biden admin and others. Mack tells you what to do and say to your Sheriff. Join the CSPOA Posse and help to protect your community and Save America.

Dr. Jan Halper Hayes serves on a DOD task force and weighs in on what’s on many Americans’ minds as the final phase of this war approaches with November 5th just weeks away.