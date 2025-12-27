JIMMY DORE...STAYING THE COURSE WITH CANDACE
Every day, the public is made aware of new information regarding the grieving widow Erika Kirk, and the story just gets more suspect. In this segment, Jimmy highlights commentary from James Li discussing Kirk’s ties to powerful mafia families and questioning whether she is being used as an “asset.”
These connections simply serve to elevate existing speculation about TPUSA, donor influence at the organization, and Charlie Kirk’s death. Jimmy also discusses Erika Kirk’s family connection to Utah Valley University—where Charlie Kirk died—highlighting past Jewish–Mormon relations programs and implying coordinated influence.