Alicia’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
JIMMY DORE
Alicia Lutz
Dec 23, 2025
1
1
2
Share
Jimmy Dore on the Covid Era
1
1
2
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Trudy Anrep
17m
Jimmy Dore exposed what many of us in Oz knew thst Israel was behind the Bondi Beach Psyop
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Jimmy Dore exposed what many of us in Oz knew thst Israel was behind the Bondi Beach Psyop