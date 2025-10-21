It cannot be over until Trump, Kushner, SatanYahoo and all the other investors have gotten a chance to build their Gazan Riviera: https://x.com/LegerPhoenix3/status/1948829452646883570
All these plans were not just formulated after Oct. 7, 2023... they've had their eyes on the Palestinian lands for a long time. Homicidal criminals.
No posts
Ready for more?
It cannot be over until Trump, Kushner, SatanYahoo and all the other investors have gotten a chance to build their Gazan Riviera: https://x.com/LegerPhoenix3/status/1948829452646883570
All these plans were not just formulated after Oct. 7, 2023... they've had their eyes on the Palestinian lands for a long time. Homicidal criminals.