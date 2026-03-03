Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Warning! How Abortion Bans are Masking a Noahide Legal Code

As a Christian, I have spent my life standing for the sanctity of the womb. I celebrated when Roe v. Wade was overturned, believing we were finally returning to a nation that honors the Creator's design for life. But lately, I’ve started looking behind the curtain of the "pro-life" legal machinery…