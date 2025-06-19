President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tucker Carlson during Carlson’s live tour at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

MAGA Goes to War—with Itself. Plus. . .Everything you need to know about Iran’s nuclear program. Garry Kasparov. AOC + MTG. And much more.

By The Free Press

It’s Wednesday, June 18. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Everything you need to know about Iran’s nuclear program; Garry Kasparov on why Israel sees the world as it is; Jay Solomon on the potentially “medieval” fight for Fordow; and more on the Iran war. Plus: Breaking History is back, Kat Rosenfield on “Materialists,” and much more. But first: All eyes on Trump.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump and his top advisers met in the Situation Room. A U.S. strike against Iran is on the table, officials said. And Trump’s social media posts showed no indication that the president was looking to de-escalate. “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” he said on Truth Social.

Has the president made up his mind? As Eli Lake reported on Monday, “Trump is the decider”—and he’s working with a very small team on perhaps the biggest foreign policy call of his presidency. But that hasn’t prevented furious fights outside the White House—on Capitol Hill and in MAGA World—over the question of whether the U.S. should intervene directly in the conflict. Those fights are the subject of our first two stories today.

In his latest report from Washington, Gabe Kaminsky lifts the curtain on the MAGA civil war over Iran. He talks to White House officials and some of the most powerful influencers in the MAGA ecosystem about the biggest divide on the right. Oh, and he gets a text from Tucker Carlson.

Peter Slavonic reports on the strange coalitions forming on the Hill because of the war. He talks to lawmakers attempting to block Trump from acting without congressional approval, and finds a group of progressive anti-Zionists, MAGA Republicans, and libertarians unified in their opposition to U.S. involvement.

—Oliver Wiseman