An overall relatively good video, but the motto "Jews for Hitler" adds to the confusion.

Hitler (the Satanist Jew) was a staunch Satanist playing his part in the psyop that plays both sides to achieve their goal of creating the State of counterfeit Israel. It even says in their Protocols (of Zion) [see quote below] the need to sacrifice their lesser brethren (Ashkenazi-Jews) in order to achieve their goal of the State of a counterfeit-Israel through which to achieve world domination.

Quote: "The Protocols make it quite clear that 'anti-semitism', meaning 'anti-Judaic', is an 'indispensable' part of the plan for world domination. It will be used for 'the management of our lesser brethren'.

This document makes chilling reading for both Jews and Gentiles alike when one looks back to the treatment of Jewry during the Second World War; that a self-appointed elite should be willing to sacrifice and allow the persecution of their 'lesser brethren', for the greater aim of world domination, should be a wake-up call to all of Jewry, the vast majority of whom constitute what the authors of the Protocols deem to be 'lesser brethren'.

'Anti-Semitic' is a phrase that means 'against Semites' but has come to be used solely as meaning 'anti-Jewish'. The irony inherent in this ill-used phrase is that the Semitic Arabs are actually amongst the greatest victims in the crime and fraud known as Zionism, in which Russian Jews, who are racially non-Semitic, in the first half of the Twentieth Century, fostered and executed a plan (as prophesied by God through Ezekiel 11:15) to create an officially recognized Jewish homeland in Palestine. " End of quote. Protocol 9, paragraph 2: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/64977/64977-h/64977-h.htm

SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qvq8pAXgiXB/?list=notifications&randomize=false