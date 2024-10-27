https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qvq8pAXgiXB/?list=notifications&randomize=false

***************Monopoly Plus- Jewopoly- EPISODE 1- Cosmic Crackers************************

*****************The Jewish Monopoly—The Truth Will Set You Free*******************

***********Bill Cooper Who Was Assassinated Exposing The Jewish Agenda********************

*************Secret society=Freemason=Illuminati all originate from Judaism*******************

******************Why Is The Pope Kissing The Jewish Man’s Hand?*****************************

******************************Can You Handle The Truth ???**************************************

********Before November 5th... You Have To Hear This—Pastor Mike Signorelli***************

In 2022, I stood on the shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida. As I gazed out at the waves, I had a vision. I saw the waves relentlessly crashing against the shoreline. No matter how fiercely they pounded, the large rocks along the shore remained immovable, unshakable, and seemingly unaffected by the mighty waves.

As I stood there, the Holy Spirit gave me a mandate for our generation. But first, He took me back to the Apostle Paul. In AD 30, Paul broke through the oppressive religious legalism of the Jewish elite and the rampant moral decay of the Roman Empire. Sexual perversion, idolatry, and demonic doctrines were destroyed by first-century apostles like Paul, who were willing to face martyrdom to ignite a movement.

Then He showed me the year 1536, where William Farel, from Neuchâtel, Switzerland, played a critical role in spreading a new reformation. Farel boldly persuaded his friend John Calvin to stay in Geneva, where Calvin would go on to lead one of the most essential Protestant movements in history. None of this would have happened if William hadn’t urged Calvin to remain resolute in Geneva. Finally, He took me to a sawdust-floor tent revival led by Oral Roberts in 1954, where television cameras were being used for the first time to broadcast signs, miracles, and wonders across the country in real-time.

This innovative use of technology fanned the flames of revival in the nation and sparked yet another gospel movement. Now, the year is 2024. Paul, William, and Oral are gone. They’ve finished their race. But globally, one in eight people now live with a mental health disorder, and rates of depression and anxiety have skyrocketed. The top 1% of the world’s population controls more than 45% of the world’s wealth, while the bottom half owns less than 2%. Inflation continues to erode middle-class savings.

Housing affordability is at its lowest in decades, and millions are priced out of homeownership. Homelessness, especially in major cities, has reached crisis levels, with 600,000 people homeless in the United States alone. The world is more divided than ever before. Political divisions in countries like the U.S., Brazil, and the U.K. have led to widespread distrust in governments and institutions. In the U.S., trust in the government is at historic lows, with only 20% of Americans saying they trust the federal government to do what is right most of the time.

The cries of 3.5 million unborn children have been silenced from 2021 until now, in a time of wars and rumors of wars, in a time of famine and great instability, and in a time of mass confusion and identity crisis. Isaiah 59:19 declares: “So shall they fear the name of the Lord from the West, and His glory from the rising of the sun; when the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him.” And today, here and now, He lifts up a standard. You are the new standard-bearer. A breaker is a structure of rocks that are joined together to form a barrier against relentless waves.

We rise against the tide of fear, depression, and suicide, refusing to be swallowed by the darkness. When storms rage over our families, over our communities, and over our nation, we are the biblical standard-bearers for this generation—the ones who plant our feet steady and strong. We are called to push back the waves of addiction, broken homes, and lost dreams. We carry the banner of the cross, the message of light in a darkened world. But we don’t just hold the line—we advance. Together, we break through the barriers. Together, we change the course of history. In the face of chaos and confusion, we are the wild ones who stand firm.

We refuse to be swept away. And when the enemy comes in like a flood, we are the breakers. When they attempt to indoctrinate our children, we are the breakers. When addiction and chains have people in darkness, we are the breakers. When fear threatens to paralyze our future, we are the breakers. We are the breakers.