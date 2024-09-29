When you hear the words Jewish Family and owning or ultra-wealthy financiers what comes to your mind is the Rothchilds. Right? Those keywords tie imperfectly with the legendary AshkeNAZI Jew family, but when you add America to this description it becomes a bit complicated.

While the Rothschilds have had a lot of influence on the World At Large, They were mainly situated in Europe at the peak of their power, So in today's video not only will I be telling you about another AshkeNAZI Jew ultra- wealthy family that owns the finance space in America, but I'll also be telling you about other Jewish families in America that have managed to exert so much influence over the lives of you and I over several Generations.

Goldman Sachs family in 19th century Bavaria. Financial prowess took shape it all began with a man named Marcus Goldman whose Journey ultimately led to the birth of a financial Dynasty that shaped the very fabric of America's economy.

Marcus Goldman was born into an AshkaNZI Jewish family on December 9th, 1821 in trap stat his father Wolf Goldman. Winds of Change swept through Europe during the Revolutions of 1848 Marcus Goldman made a decision to cross the vast Atlantic and embark to America the ‘land of opportunity.’

Upon his arrival in America, Marcus Goldman Americanized name. Determined to carve out his own path in Philadelphia. Marcus Goldman rented a room in a boarding house once occupied by his old friend Joseph Saaks. This reunion marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership. In 1869, Marcus Goldman set his sights on New York City, the epicenter of American Finance in lower Manhattan.

He founded Marcus Goldman and Company as a broker specializing in IUS. He handled transactions worth millions annually. The Turning Point came in 1882 when Marcus invited his son-in-law Samuel Sachs to join him in the business with this move the firm's name changed to M Goldman and Sachs. The family ignited a financial boom, handling tens of millions in transactions annually and amassing significant capital for nearly half a century.

The Goldman Sachs partnership thrived. In 1885, Marcus introduced his son Henry and son-in-law Ludwick Druse as Junior partners and the firm adopted its enduring name Goldman Sachs and Company. It grew exponentially culminating in their membership in the New York Stock Exchange in 1896. As Marcus Goldman retired he left the firm in the capable hands of his son Henry Goldman and son-in-law Samuel Sachs in 1904 . The Next Generation stepped in as Samuel Sons Arthur and Paul joined the firm fresh from their studies at Harvard University. The dynasty has continued to flourish.

The second generation of the Goldman Sachs family was entrusted with preserving and expanding the Legacy forged by Marcus Goldman over the next three decades. Henry's leadership and Innovative thinking helped transform Goldman Sachs into a leading financial institution.

His calculated risks led the firm to explore New Frontiers. He ventured into industrial financings pioneering the concept of using a company's earnings potential to attract long-term Equity Investments. This Led to the successful public offerings of iconic companies like Sears & Roebuck, Company Underwood typewriter company, BF Goodrich and FW Woolworth. The Goldman Sachs Legacy extended Beyond Henry's generation.

The third generation saw the family firmly entrenched in the American Dream.

Empire of Shadows: True Story of the Richest Family in History

"The Rothschild Legacy" delves into the extraordinary rise of the Rothschild family from the confines of the Frankfurt ghetto to becoming one of the world's wealthiest and most influential dynasties.

Through meticulous historical recounting, the documentary traces the origins of the family's fortune back to Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who transformed a modest coin trading business into an international banking empire with his five sons strategically placed across Europe.

The narrative explores their pivotal role in shaping modern finance, their opulent lifestyles, and the controversies and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that shadowed their success. It also highlights the family's resilience during the Nazi era, particularly focusing on the imprisonment and ransom of Louis Nathaniel Rothschild and the escape of other family members.

John D. Rockefeller was the world’s first bona fide billionaire, meaning that his billion-dollar status wasn’t retroactively calculated with inflation. Instead, he was the first person to own a billion’s worth of assets in real time and that’s even after the Great Depression wiped $10 billion from his bank accounts.

But even that barely caused a dent to his pocketbook. Now, his fortune is spread across six generations and 70 heirs so it’s understandable why he has such a divisive reputation. For some, he was a revolutionary tycoon and trendsetting philanthropist. For others, he’s a puppet master who used his wealth and power to skew the law in his favour. In any case, you don’t make $360 billion without making a few enemies (or friends in high places).

Thankfully the rules which helped him change the landscape of business and commerce can be followed by anyone, so let’s examine them to separate the man from the myth. It’s time to learn How History Works as we explain ‘Why The Rockefellers Never Lost Their Fortune’

The rise of the Rothschild's family name is legendary and surrounded with myths and tales. Join us on a journey from the humble beginnings in the Frankfurt ghetto to their meteoric rise as a global financial powerhouse.

THE STORY OF JOHN D ROCKEFELLER - The business magnate and richest man in the world (and the world’s first billionaire). There was a time when anyone would tremble upon hearing the name John D. Rockefeller. Not only was he the world’s first billionaire, he’s one of the richest people in history.

His empire - Standard Oil - became the most dominant monopoly in the world by brutally crushing competitors, taking control of multiple industries, bribing the government into submission, and treating business as if it was war. Because of his ruthless business practices and secretive deals, Rockefeller made many enemies. His career is filled with bitter rivalries like with Andrew Carnegie, and even ferocious battles against US Presidents. But, before he was the titan of the oil industry, Rockefeller was at the very bottom of society.

His story is one of only a handful of cases where someone manages to rise from the depths of poverty, to the absolute peak of wealth and power. Rockefeller’s story is at times inspiring, and at times… chilling. It’s an example of what happens when greed and ambition go completely unchecked.

This Rockefeller documentary shows the insane true story of John D Rockefeller, the history of Standard Oil and one of the craziest rags to riches stories. At times it’s an inspiring business story with lessons for entrepreneurs, at other times it’s a dark business story showing the worst of corporate greed. And after crushing his competition, through a series of strategic investments Rockefeller became the richest person in the world (even surpassing Andrew Carnegie).

Adjusting for inflation, he is one of the richest self made men in history. And when his business empire got split up and he got given shares in other companies, he became even richer as their stock price soared on the stock market.