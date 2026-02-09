If we meet, and you forget me, you have lost nothing. If you meet Jesus Christ and forget Him...YOU HAVE LOST EVERYTHING! There is no other name under heaven in which we may be saved. Acts 4:12

Jesus Is Lord

It’s not what’s over the door...

“They did not repent.”

That sentence exists to warn the present, not merely to describe the future, because the window for repentance is not yet closed. But Scripture is honest enough to tell us that when rebellion becomes identity, repentance eventually becomes impossible—not because grace disappears, but because it is no longer wanted. That is how human beings, even under heaven’s judgment, can raise their fists and curse the God who made them.