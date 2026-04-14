JEFFREY DAHLMER-INTELLIGENCE ASSET TO THE CIA...NOT A SERIAL KILLER
STAY ON THOSE FILES AMERICA
Author’s Note: This investigation builds on our groundbreaking exposé revealing the Jeffrey Dahmer case as a coordinated social engineering operation designed to pass the $30 billion 1994 Crime Bill. Since publication, thousands of readers have joined us in examining the evidence that doesn’t add up.
What follows is our forensic analysis of the physical proof—the property audit that reads less like a crime scene inventory and more like the credits at the end of a theatrical production.