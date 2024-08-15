Jay Parker and Mark Passio ~ Satanic Ritualistic Abuse ~ Truth Connections Radio ~ May 8, 2014

This broadcast with Jay Parker and Mark Passio is sure to enlighten many about the darkness that has surrounded life as we have known it for centuries.

Mark and Jay were keynote speakers at both Free Your Mind conferences that were held in Philadelphia on the topic of mind control. Both men have an amazing cautionary tale to tell about how they broke free from their controllers and deep-rooted belief systems. Their stories will intertwine and paint a picture of the spell many have been under either directly or indirectly.

Jay Parker was born into a multi-generational Satanic/Illuminati family and suffered MONARCH trauma-based mind-control as a child. For the first seven years of his life, Jay was subject to Satanic Ritual Abuse in a large cult setting.

On his radio show SRA Today, he speaks about recovery and healing methods for Satanic Ritual Abuse survivors. He will discuss in detail new neurological and biological discoveries related to ritual abuse and life in general.

He will also discuss Satanic/Illuminati control in the U.S., world society, and religions. He will share his personal life experiences being brought up in a Satanic/Illuminati family, and Inter-dimensional (Luciferic/Satanic) or extraterrestrial forces that interact with and control the Satanic/Illuminati power structure. Below is the link to Jay's radio show. https://www.blogtalkradio.com/type1radioashram/2013/10/13/sra-today

Mark Passio is an independent researcher and public speaker who is also very active in The Breakthrough Energy Movement, the Tesla Science Foundation and Free Your Mind Conference.

He is an expert in the study of Kabbalah, the occult. occult symbology, Natural Law. the Church Of Satan and its practices.

He strives to teach the immutable principles of Natural Law (Passio's preferred term for Universal Law, or God's Law) to anyone willing to listen.

Mark can see just how far the tentacles of control are stretched throughout society and the current control system. We will discuss how to recognize: truth and deception, emotional polarities, sovereignty and anarchy, the difference between magic and sorcery, the basics of good and evil, and the underlying agenda of manipulation.

We will also provide solutions as we all learn to empower ourselves and other mind-controlled victims. He hosts his own radio show called, 'What On Earth Is Happening'. His website and body of work can be found here. http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/