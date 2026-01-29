New Podcast interview Where I Let It All Hang Out - in this new interview with my friend Doc Malik, I speak about demonic forces on earth, ancient Middle Eastern death cults, black magic, GOD’s WIFI, the devil’s WIFI and I also talk about my recent engagement to Kristine. Click here.

Who Are “They“ and Who’s Trying To Destroy The Current World Order, In Order To Usher in a New Satanic World Order? - lots of people tried to warn the public long ago. Dr. John Coleman was one of those people. His old warnings are now very eerie. Click here.

If You Know Anyone Who Took the COVID Shot, They Need to Watch This Interview - there was something really odd included in the COVID injection. Click here.

Some Canadians Losing Their Morality, Ethics and Compassion at Record Rates - Canada’s MAID isn’t genocide because it’s MAID. It’s not murder when the government does it. Canada takes another turn toward darkness and Satanism. Click here to watch. Elbows up.